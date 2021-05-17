The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of Quanta Services worth $30,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

