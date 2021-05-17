The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $26,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $74.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

