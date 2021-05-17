The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MELI stock opened at $1,323.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,268.86 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $764.27 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,523.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,600.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.