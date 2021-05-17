The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.48% of The Timken worth $29,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Timken by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,524 shares of company stock worth $13,898,620. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TKR opened at $89.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.