The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.04 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of The Kraft Heinz worth $26,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 73,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.