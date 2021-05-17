The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.49 Million Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 103,848 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.81% of Groupon worth $26,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Groupon by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 115,514 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $46.24 on Monday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

