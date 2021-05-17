The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.67 Million Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,484,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.67% of SSR Mining worth $26,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,610,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,250,000 after acquiring an additional 556,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,018,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after buying an additional 781,570 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

