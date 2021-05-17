The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.69 Million Stock Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,669 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.27% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $26,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.92 on Monday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

