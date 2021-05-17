The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 91,831 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,831 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.85% of Cogent Communications worth $27,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.14 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.40, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $715,975. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

