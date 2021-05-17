The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,136,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

