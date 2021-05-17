The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,263 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.85% of Merit Medical Systems worth $28,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 659,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $57,687,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,483 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMSI stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -112.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

