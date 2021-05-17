The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,180 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.40% of TripAdvisor worth $28,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,826,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $13,637,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

TRIP opened at $42.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

