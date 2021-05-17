The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,475 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.53% of Glacier Bancorp worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $61.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.