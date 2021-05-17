The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,491 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.29% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $28,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBH opened at $48.50 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

