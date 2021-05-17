The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,921 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 68.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 366,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after buying an additional 148,795 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

