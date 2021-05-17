The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,952 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of PagSeguro Digital worth $27,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

