The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,925 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of ViacomCBS worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6,915.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

