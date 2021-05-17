The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.41% from the stock’s current price.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

MIDD opened at $174.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.21 and its 200-day moving average is $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

