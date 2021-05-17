The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of The Progressive worth $89,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $107.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.