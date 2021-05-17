The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Down 4%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.88. 40,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,640,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REAL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $879,840 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The RealReal by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after buying an additional 439,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The RealReal by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after buying an additional 294,332 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in The RealReal by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after buying an additional 587,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The RealReal by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

