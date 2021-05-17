The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $274.24 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $274.24 million and $67.13 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00166065 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.36 or 0.04031139 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

