The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.38

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

