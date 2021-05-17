The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18,481.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. The Southern makes up approximately 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Southern worth $83,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of The Southern by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.