The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Southern worth $72,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $247,302,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in The Southern by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

