The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Macquarie raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

Shares of TTD traded down $16.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $500.79. 18,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $675.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,789,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,316 shares of company stock valued at $111,137,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

