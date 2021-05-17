The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.31.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.82. 609,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,575,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.28. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $308.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

