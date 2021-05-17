The Wendy’s Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

