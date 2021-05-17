THEKEY (TKY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $312,421.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $10.78 million and $312,421.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000747 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

