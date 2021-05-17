Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

Thermwood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOOD)

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.