Thisoption (TONS) Price Reaches $0.40

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 233.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Thisoption has a market cap of $2.21 million and $499.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00088867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00450339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00225244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.44 or 0.01300190 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042192 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

