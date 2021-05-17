THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $4.52 billion and approximately $296.58 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $18.82 or 0.00042163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00088821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00453668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00227752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.33 or 0.01289063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.52 or 0.01195377 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,092,057 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.