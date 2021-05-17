Thrive Token Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $178,645.67 and approximately $2,195.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Thrive Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00084325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $562.61 or 0.01303923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00065500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00115483 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

THRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

