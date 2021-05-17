Tierion Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00085158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.03 or 0.01344556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00065220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00115216 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars.

