TigerCash Trading Down 48.4% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $19.87 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.55 or 0.01481008 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

