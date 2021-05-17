Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 8% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.05. 421,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,539,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $3,389,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

