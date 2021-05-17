Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of TIM worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth about $16,637,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.56 on Monday. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TIMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

