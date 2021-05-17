TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Randall H. Edwards Sells 3,650 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TimkenSteel stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.88. 1,767,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,483. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $725.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
