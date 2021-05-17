TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Randall H. Edwards Sells 3,650 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TimkenSteel stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.88. 1,767,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,483. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $725.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

