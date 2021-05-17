TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading Down 35.1% Over Last Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $175.73 million and $9.90 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00007467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00084562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.75 or 0.01304195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00115689 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

