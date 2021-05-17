Tixl Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Tixl has a total market cap of $13.00 million and $186,018.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00087192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00484041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00228925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004837 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.79 or 0.01172347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040510 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

