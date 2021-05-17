TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Shares Down 1%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) shares fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. 214,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 58,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of TLG Acquisition One as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA)

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

