Tokenomy (TEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $673,673.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $673,673.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00085214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.56 or 0.01331383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00115664 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

