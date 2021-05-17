TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.21. 2,108,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,076,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.31.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

