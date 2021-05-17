Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 29% Lower Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $82.64 or 0.00187523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $54.26 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00088679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00450769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00224291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.01307862 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042059 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 656,636 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

