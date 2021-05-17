Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.49

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.