Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,815 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,573. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

