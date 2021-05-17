Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after buying an additional 7,891,632 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after purchasing an additional 550,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,551,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

