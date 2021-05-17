Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

SPEM traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $43.53. 18,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $47.56.

