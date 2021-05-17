Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.46. 15,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,193. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

