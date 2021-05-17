Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,027,605 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

FAX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.29. 773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,865. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

