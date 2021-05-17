Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 42,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,702. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $62.63.

